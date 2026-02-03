Aisy Vulnerability Management: AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach. built by Aisy. Core capabilities include Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization..

Orchestra Group Harmony Purple: Automated CTEM platform with AI-based attack simulation and risk quantification. built by orchestra group. Core capabilities include Agentless scanning for asset and vulnerability discovery, Digital Cyber Twin virtual replica of IT estate, AI reasoning engine for attack path simulation..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.