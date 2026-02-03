Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aisy Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Aisy. Nagomi Control is a commercial exposure management tool by Nagomi Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise will find real value in Aisy Vulnerability Management's attacker-chain approach to prioritization; it ranks exposures by actual exploitability rather than CVSS scores, which cuts your remediation backlog from months to weeks. The platform maps your external attack surface and segments your infrastructure to show which vulnerabilities actually matter to your business risk profile, addressing gaps in traditional NIST ID.RA and ID.AM practices. Skip this if your organization lacks mature asset inventory or internal vulnerability data sources to feed the platform; Aisy amplifies signal but needs clean input data to work.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise will find Nagomi Control's real value in its Exposure Lens engine, which actually validates whether your controls are working before you waste time patching. The platform covers NIST asset management, risk assessment, and continuous monitoring exceptionally well, with live TTP correlation that turns threat intelligence into decisions rather than dashboards. Skip this if your organization lacks the operational maturity to act on contextual prioritization; Nagomi Control assumes you can move fast on what matters most, not that you need hand-holding through remediation.
AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach
CTEM execution platform unifying asset, vuln, and control data for exposure mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Aisy Vulnerability Management vs Nagomi Control for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aisy Vulnerability Management: AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach. built by Aisy. Core capabilities include Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization..
Nagomi Control: CTEM execution platform unifying asset, vuln, and control data for exposure mgmt. built by Nagomi Security. Core capabilities include Automated asset inventory and coverage gap analysis across the security stack, Continuous security control effectiveness monitoring and configuration drift detection, Threat intelligence operationalization with live TTP correlation to environment..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aisy Vulnerability Management differentiates with Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization. Nagomi Control differentiates with Automated asset inventory and coverage gap analysis across the security stack, Continuous security control effectiveness monitoring and configuration drift detection, Threat intelligence operationalization with live TTP correlation to environment.
Aisy Vulnerability Management is developed by Aisy. Nagomi Control is developed by Nagomi Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aisy Vulnerability Management and Nagomi Control serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both cover Vulnerability Prioritization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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