Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aisy Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Aisy. Fortinet FortiRecon is a commercial exposure management tool by Fortinet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise will find real value in Aisy Vulnerability Management's attacker-chain approach to prioritization; it ranks exposures by actual exploitability rather than CVSS scores, which cuts your remediation backlog from months to weeks. The platform maps your external attack surface and segments your infrastructure to show which vulnerabilities actually matter to your business risk profile, addressing gaps in traditional NIST ID.RA and ID.AM practices. Skip this if your organization lacks mature asset inventory or internal vulnerability data sources to feed the platform; Aisy amplifies signal but needs clean input data to work.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown assets and third-party risk will find FortiRecon's continuous external discovery and supply chain monitoring actually useful instead of theoretical. The tool maps findings to MITRE ATT&CK and integrates with your existing SIEM and SOAR stack, meaning the intel gets operationalized rather than buried in another dashboard. Skip this if your organization is still doing annual penetration tests and hasn't committed to continuous exposure management; FortiRecon assumes you're ready to act on what it finds, constantly.
AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach
SaaS-based threat exposure management for attack surface and risk mitigation
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Common questions about comparing Aisy Vulnerability Management vs Fortinet FortiRecon for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aisy Vulnerability Management: AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach. built by Aisy. Core capabilities include Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization..
Fortinet FortiRecon: SaaS-based threat exposure management for attack surface and risk mitigation. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Continuous internal and external attack surface discovery, Dark web and threat intelligence monitoring, Brand protection with fake domain and mobile app detection..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aisy Vulnerability Management differentiates with Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization. Fortinet FortiRecon differentiates with Continuous internal and external attack surface discovery, Dark web and threat intelligence monitoring, Brand protection with fake domain and mobile app detection.
Aisy Vulnerability Management is developed by Aisy. Fortinet FortiRecon is developed by Fortinet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aisy Vulnerability Management and Fortinet FortiRecon serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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