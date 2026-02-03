Aisy Vulnerability Management: AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach. built by Aisy. Core capabilities include Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization..

Fortinet FortiRecon: SaaS-based threat exposure management for attack surface and risk mitigation. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Continuous internal and external attack surface discovery, Dark web and threat intelligence monitoring, Brand protection with fake domain and mobile app detection..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.