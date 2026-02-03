Aisy Vulnerability Management: AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach. built by Aisy. Core capabilities include Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization..

Cytidel: Vulnerability intelligence platform prioritizing CVEs via real-time multi-source data. built by Cytidel. Core capabilities include Dynamic CVE risk rating algorithm using real-time intelligence, Real-time vulnerability trend monitoring across 1,000+ sources, Custom keyword, vendor, and criteria-based alerting with email notifications..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.