Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..

Tuskira Security Mesh: GenAI-native security mesh unifying 150+ tools for exposure-centric risk defense. built by Tuskira. Core capabilities include GenAI-native threat detection and real-time adaptation to emerging threats, Exposure-centric vulnerability prioritization based on actual attackability, Exploit validation to filter non-actionable vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.