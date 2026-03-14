Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..

OneTrust IT Risk Management: IT risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and mitigating IT risks. built by OneTrust, LLC. Core capabilities include IT asset, process, and vendor inventory management, Risk relationship mapping across systems and data flows, Qualitative and quantitative risk assessment methodologies..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.