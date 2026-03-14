Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Airrived. OneTrust IT Risk Management is a commercial it risk management tool by OneTrust, LLC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in CVSS noise will find real value in Airrived's AI agents that rank vulnerabilities by actual exploitability and network exposure rather than base scores alone. The platform ingests your firewall rules, network configs, and risk policies directly into its prioritization logic, then feeds remediation workflows into ServiceNow or Jira with the context your teams actually need to act fast. Skip this if your organization lacks the integration bandwidth to connect vulnerability scanners and network data sources, or if you're still hunting for a single tool to handle detection, response, and asset management in one place; Airrived is deliberately narrow and opinionated about exposure management.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling asset inventories across multiple business units will get the most from OneTrust IT Risk Management because it ties risk scores directly to business context instead of treating vulnerabilities as isolated findings. The platform covers the full NIST CSF 2.0 arc from asset discovery through risk strategy alignment, with automated control assessments that actually reduce the manual grading work that kills risk programs at scale. Skip this if your organization runs a mature, home-grown risk model already embedded in your workflows; OneTrust's strength is imposing structure on chaotic environments, not integrating into existing processes.
AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents.
IT risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and mitigating IT risks
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management vs OneTrust IT Risk Management for your exposure management needs.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..
OneTrust IT Risk Management: IT risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and mitigating IT risks. built by OneTrust, LLC. Core capabilities include IT asset, process, and vendor inventory management, Risk relationship mapping across systems and data flows, Qualitative and quantitative risk assessment methodologies..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management differentiates with AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment. OneTrust IT Risk Management differentiates with IT asset, process, and vendor inventory management, Risk relationship mapping across systems and data flows, Qualitative and quantitative risk assessment methodologies.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management is developed by Airrived. OneTrust IT Risk Management is developed by OneTrust, LLC. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management and OneTrust IT Risk Management serve similar Exposure Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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