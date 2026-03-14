Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..

Ivanti Neurons for RBVM: Risk-based vuln mgmt platform prioritizing threats using contextual intel. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Vulnerability Risk Rating (VRR) scoring system, Continuous correlation of infrastructure and vulnerability data, Data ingestion from 100+ vulnerability sources..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.