Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..

Cytidel: Vulnerability intelligence platform prioritizing CVEs via real-time multi-source data. built by Cytidel. Core capabilities include Dynamic CVE risk rating algorithm using real-time intelligence, Real-time vulnerability trend monitoring across 1,000+ sources, Custom keyword, vendor, and criteria-based alerting with email notifications..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.