Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Airrived. Cybellum Product Security Platform is a commercial firmware & embedded security tool by Cybellum. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in CVSS noise will find real value in Airrived's AI agents that rank vulnerabilities by actual exploitability and network exposure rather than base scores alone. The platform ingests your firewall rules, network configs, and risk policies directly into its prioritization logic, then feeds remediation workflows into ServiceNow or Jira with the context your teams actually need to act fast. Skip this if your organization lacks the integration bandwidth to connect vulnerability scanners and network data sources, or if you're still hunting for a single tool to handle detection, response, and asset management in one place; Airrived is deliberately narrow and opinionated about exposure management.
AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents.
AI-driven platform for product security: SBOM mgmt, vuln mgmt & compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management vs Cybellum Product Security Platform for your exposure management needs.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..
Cybellum Product Security Platform: AI-driven platform for product security: SBOM mgmt, vuln mgmt & compliance. built by Cybellum. Core capabilities include SBOM creation, merging, auto-fix, deduplication, and validation from multiple sources (binaries, source code, uploaded files), Product vulnerability and risk detection, triage, and management with AI-assisted VM CoPilot, Automated evidence creation and policy validation for regulatory compliance submissions..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management differentiates with AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment. Cybellum Product Security Platform differentiates with SBOM creation, merging, auto-fix, deduplication, and validation from multiple sources (binaries, source code, uploaded files), Product vulnerability and risk detection, triage, and management with AI-assisted VM CoPilot, Automated evidence creation and policy validation for regulatory compliance submissions.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management is developed by Airrived. Cybellum Product Security Platform is developed by Cybellum. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management integrates with Rapid7, Tenable, ServiceNow, Jira, AWS and 2 more. Cybellum Product Security Platform integrates with PTC, Jazz (IBM), Codeneamer (Black Duck), Polarion (Siemens), GitLab and 13 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management and Cybellum Product Security Platform serve similar Exposure Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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