Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..

Cybellum Product Security Platform: AI-driven platform for product security: SBOM mgmt, vuln mgmt & compliance. built by Cybellum. Core capabilities include SBOM creation, merging, auto-fix, deduplication, and validation from multiple sources (binaries, source code, uploaded files), Product vulnerability and risk detection, triage, and management with AI-assisted VM CoPilot, Automated evidence creation and policy validation for regulatory compliance submissions..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.