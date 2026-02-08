Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple models and vendors need Aira Security's real-time behavior monitoring to prevent agents from exceeding intended permissions or calling unsafe tools. The platform's policy-based control gates agent interactions at the MCP layer before execution, stopping prompt injection exploits and tool misuse that traditional API security can't catch. Skip this if your AI use is limited to single-model chatbot deployments or if you lack the governance appetite to define and enforce agent behavior policies; Aira assumes you're serious about controlling agent actions, not just logging them after the fact.

Zero-Trust Autonomy for AI Agents

Enterprise security teams deploying multi-step AI agents need runtime visibility and enforcement that doesn't exist in standard API controls, and Zero-Trust Autonomy for AI Agents delivers that at the execution layer where agents actually operate. The platform maps to NIST PR.AA and PR.PS through continuous identity verification and runtime policy enforcement across agent workflows, with DE.CM continuous monitoring catching unauthorized agent behavior in real time. Skip this if your agents are simple single-call tools or your risk tolerance allows agents to operate without per-step authorization; this is built for teams that treat agent autonomy as a privileged operation requiring zero-trust controls.