Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aira Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Aira Security. Zero-Trust Autonomy for AI Agents is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Assury. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple models and vendors need Aira Security's real-time behavior monitoring to prevent agents from exceeding intended permissions or calling unsafe tools. The platform's policy-based control gates agent interactions at the MCP layer before execution, stopping prompt injection exploits and tool misuse that traditional API security can't catch. Skip this if your AI use is limited to single-model chatbot deployments or if you lack the governance appetite to define and enforce agent behavior policies; Aira assumes you're serious about controlling agent actions, not just logging them after the fact.
Zero-Trust Autonomy for AI Agents
Enterprise security teams deploying multi-step AI agents need runtime visibility and enforcement that doesn't exist in standard API controls, and Zero-Trust Autonomy for AI Agents delivers that at the execution layer where agents actually operate. The platform maps to NIST PR.AA and PR.PS through continuous identity verification and runtime policy enforcement across agent workflows, with DE.CM continuous monitoring catching unauthorized agent behavior in real time. Skip this if your agents are simple single-call tools or your risk tolerance allows agents to operate without per-step authorization; this is built for teams that treat agent autonomy as a privileged operation requiring zero-trust controls.
Security platform for AI agents with real-time behavior monitoring & control
Runtime Control plane for governing multi-step AI agent workflows with zero-trust.
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Common questions about comparing Aira Security vs Zero-Trust Autonomy for AI Agents for your agentic ai security needs.
Aira Security: Security platform for AI agents with real-time behavior monitoring & control. built by Aira Security. Core capabilities include Real-time behavior monitoring for AI agents, Policy-based control for agent interactions, MCP tool call inspection..
Zero-Trust Autonomy for AI Agents: Runtime Control plane for governing multi-step AI agent workflows with zero-trust. built by Assury..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aira Security is developed by Aira Security. Zero-Trust Autonomy for AI Agents is developed by Assury. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aira Security and Zero-Trust Autonomy for AI Agents serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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