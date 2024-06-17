Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

Zero-Trust Autonomy for AI Agents: Runtime Control plane for governing multi-step AI agent workflows with zero-trust. built by Assury..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.