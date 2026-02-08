Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aira Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Aira Security. Raven Runtime AI Agents is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Raven. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple models and vendors need Aira Security's real-time behavior monitoring to prevent agents from exceeding intended permissions or calling unsafe tools. The platform's policy-based control gates agent interactions at the MCP layer before execution, stopping prompt injection exploits and tool misuse that traditional API security can't catch. Skip this if your AI use is limited to single-model chatbot deployments or if you lack the governance appetite to define and enforce agent behavior policies; Aira assumes you're serious about controlling agent actions, not just logging them after the fact.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents in production need visibility into shadow AI that code review won't catch, and Raven Runtime AI Agents discovers and monitors agents without requiring registration or SDK changes across Java, Node.js, Python, and Go environments. The passive instrumentation model means you get real-time agent behavior tracking and policy-based blocking without the overhead that kills production workloads. Skip this if you're looking for agent governance at the development or pre-deployment stage; Raven is explicitly a runtime control tool, not a supply chain solution.
Security platform for AI agents with real-time behavior monitoring & control
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
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Common questions about comparing Aira Security vs Raven Runtime AI Agents for your agentic ai security needs.
Aira Security: Security platform for AI agents with real-time behavior monitoring & control. built by Aira Security. Core capabilities include Real-time behavior monitoring for AI agents, Policy-based control for agent interactions, MCP tool call inspection..
Raven Runtime AI Agents: Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Automatic runtime discovery of AI agents in production without registration or tagging, Real-time monitoring of agent behavior including data access, API calls, and code paths, Policy-based runtime controls to alert or block unsafe agent actions..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aira Security differentiates with Real-time behavior monitoring for AI agents, Policy-based control for agent interactions, MCP tool call inspection. Raven Runtime AI Agents differentiates with Automatic runtime discovery of AI agents in production without registration or tagging, Real-time monitoring of agent behavior including data access, API calls, and code paths, Policy-based runtime controls to alert or block unsafe agent actions.
Aira Security is developed by Aira Security. Raven Runtime AI Agents is developed by Raven. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aira Security and Raven Runtime AI Agents serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools, both cover Agentic AI Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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