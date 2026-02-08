Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple models and vendors need Aira Security's real-time behavior monitoring to prevent agents from exceeding intended permissions or calling unsafe tools. The platform's policy-based control gates agent interactions at the MCP layer before execution, stopping prompt injection exploits and tool misuse that traditional API security can't catch. Skip this if your AI use is limited to single-model chatbot deployments or if you lack the governance appetite to define and enforce agent behavior policies; Aira assumes you're serious about controlling agent actions, not just logging them after the fact.

Irdeto AI Model Protection

Enterprise teams shipping proprietary AI models need Irdeto AI Model Protection because hardware binding to specific CPUs and secure elements makes model theft economically pointless for attackers; the anti-lift technology prevents unauthorized execution even if someone extracts the weights. The hybrid deployment and CI/CD integration mean you're not bolting this on after the fact but embedding it into your release pipeline where it belongs. Skip this if you're still evaluating whether model IP protection matters to your business or if you lack the infrastructure maturity to manage hardware-bound licensing at scale.