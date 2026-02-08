Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aira Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Aira Security. Enveil Secure AI is a commercial ai model security tool by Enveil. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple models and vendors need Aira Security's real-time behavior monitoring to prevent agents from exceeding intended permissions or calling unsafe tools. The platform's policy-based control gates agent interactions at the MCP layer before execution, stopping prompt injection exploits and tool misuse that traditional API security can't catch. Skip this if your AI use is limited to single-model chatbot deployments or if you lack the governance appetite to define and enforce agent behavior policies; Aira assumes you're serious about controlling agent actions, not just logging them after the fact. Mid-market and enterprise teams that need to train ML models across data silos without exposing raw sensitive data should evaluate Enveil Secure AI; encrypted federated learning is the rare tool that actually solves the "how do we collaborate on ML without moving regulated data" problem. The platform covers NIST PR.DS (data security) and PR.PS (platform security) meaningfully, which matters when your compliance team is already nervous about moving healthcare or financial datasets into the cloud. Skip this if your priority is catching adversarial attacks on existing models in production; Enveil's strength is protecting training data and cross-organizational inference, not hardening deployed models against evasion.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple models and vendors need Aira Security's real-time behavior monitoring to prevent agents from exceeding intended permissions or calling unsafe tools. The platform's policy-based control gates agent interactions at the MCP layer before execution, stopping prompt injection exploits and tool misuse that traditional API security can't catch. Skip this if your AI use is limited to single-model chatbot deployments or if you lack the governance appetite to define and enforce agent behavior policies; Aira assumes you're serious about controlling agent actions, not just logging them after the fact.
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need to train ML models across data silos without exposing raw sensitive data should evaluate Enveil Secure AI; encrypted federated learning is the rare tool that actually solves the "how do we collaborate on ML without moving regulated data" problem. The platform covers NIST PR.DS (data security) and PR.PS (platform security) meaningfully, which matters when your compliance team is already nervous about moving healthcare or financial datasets into the cloud. Skip this if your priority is catching adversarial attacks on existing models in production; Enveil's strength is protecting training data and cross-organizational inference, not hardening deployed models against evasion.
Security platform for AI agents with real-time behavior monitoring & control
PETs-powered encrypted ML training, inference, and validation across data silos.
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Common questions about comparing Aira Security vs Enveil Secure AI for your agentic ai security needs.
Aira Security: Security platform for AI agents with real-time behavior monitoring & control. built by Aira Security. Core capabilities include Real-time behavior monitoring for AI agents, Policy-based control for agent interactions, MCP tool call inspection..
Enveil Secure AI: PETs-powered encrypted ML training, inference, and validation across data silos. built by Enveil. Core capabilities include Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference, Encrypted federated learning for model training across decentralized datasets, Encrypted model validation..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aira Security differentiates with Real-time behavior monitoring for AI agents, Policy-based control for agent interactions, MCP tool call inspection. Enveil Secure AI differentiates with Encrypted ML model evaluation and inference, Encrypted federated learning for model training across decentralized datasets, Encrypted model validation.
Aira Security is developed by Aira Security. Enveil Secure AI is developed by Enveil. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Aira Security and Enveil Secure AI serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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