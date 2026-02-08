Short answer

Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple models and vendors need Aira Security's real-time behavior monitoring to prevent agents from exceeding intended permissions or calling unsafe tools. The platform's policy-based control gates agent interactions at the MCP layer before execution, stopping prompt injection exploits and tool misuse that traditional API security can't catch. Skip this if your AI use is limited to single-model chatbot deployments or if you lack the governance appetite to define and enforce agent behavior policies; Aira assumes you're serious about controlling agent actions, not just logging them after the fact. Mid-market and enterprise teams that need to train ML models across data silos without exposing raw sensitive data should evaluate Enveil Secure AI; encrypted federated learning is the rare tool that actually solves the "how do we collaborate on ML without moving regulated data" problem. The platform covers NIST PR.DS (data security) and PR.PS (platform security) meaningfully, which matters when your compliance team is already nervous about moving healthcare or financial datasets into the cloud. Skip this if your priority is catching adversarial attacks on existing models in production; Enveil's strength is protecting training data and cross-organizational inference, not hardening deployed models against evasion.