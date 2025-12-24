Air Force TFPGA: FPGA trust assessment tool for detecting hardware Trojans and counterfeits. built by GrammaTech. Core capabilities include FPGA self-characterization testing, Statistical analysis of circuit characteristics, Hardware Trojan detection..

SmartAxiom IoT Management & Security Solution: IoT security solution using blockchain and edge computing for authentication. built by smartaxiom. Core capabilities include Decentralized blockchain-based authentication, Edge-based security processing on gateway devices, Hardware-based cryptography for node authentication..

Both serve the Firmware & Embedded Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.