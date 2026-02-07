AIM Intelligence AIM Red: Automated AI red teaming tool for testing AI model vulnerabilities. built by AIM Intelligence. Core capabilities include Automated AI red team attack generation and execution, Jailbreaking attack techniques (Crescendo, Many-shot, Best-of-n, Pliny), Prompt injection testing capabilities..

Dreadnode Spyglass: AI red teaming platform for adversarial testing of deployed AI systems. built by Dreadnode. Core capabilities include Launch adversarial attacks against deployed AI systems, Execute operations via Strikes and Runs, Add custom targets, datasets, and scoring mechanisms..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.