Adversa AI Continuous AI Red Teaming LLM: Continuous red teaming platform for testing LLM security vulnerabilities. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include LLM Threat Modeling for risk profiling, Continuous vulnerability audit covering hundreds of known LLM vulnerabilities, OWASP LLM Top 10 coverage..

Dreadnode Spyglass: AI red teaming platform for adversarial testing of deployed AI systems. built by Dreadnode. Core capabilities include Launch adversarial attacks against deployed AI systems, Execute operations via Strikes and Runs, Add custom targets, datasets, and scoring mechanisms..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.