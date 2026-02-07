AIM Intelligence AIM Red: Automated AI red teaming tool for testing AI model vulnerabilities. built by AIM Intelligence. Core capabilities include Automated AI red team attack generation and execution, Jailbreaking attack techniques (Crescendo, Many-shot, Best-of-n, Pliny), Prompt injection testing capabilities..

Com Olho Bug Bounty Program: Bug bounty platform for organizations to run vulnerability disclosure programs. built by Com Olho. Core capabilities include Bug bounty program management, Vulnerability discovery for web applications, API security testing..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.