AIM Intelligence AIM Red: Automated AI red teaming tool for testing AI model vulnerabilities. built by AIM Intelligence. Core capabilities include Automated AI red team attack generation and execution, Jailbreaking attack techniques (Crescendo, Many-shot, Best-of-n, Pliny), Prompt injection testing capabilities..

Airrived Guardrails for AI: Agentic platform enforcing real-time AI prompt governance & Shadow AI control. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt interception and validation, Shadow AI discovery and visibility, Dynamic policy enforcement with data redaction and prompt blocking..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.