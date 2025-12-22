Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Zen is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Aikido Security. Intruder Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Intruder. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Intruder Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and SMB teams with limited security staff will get the most from Intruder Attack Surface Management because its automated discovery and AI-assisted triage actually reduce the noise that kills smaller programs. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA well, surfacing both known and shadow assets while flagging emerging threats without requiring a dedicated threat intelligence analyst. Skip this if you need deep incident response orchestration or SOAR capabilities; Intruder stays in the discovery and monitoring lane.
Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks
Attack surface mgmt platform with vuln scanning and cloud security features
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Zen vs Intruder Attack Surface Management for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Aikido Zen: Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of SQL and NoSQL injection attacks, Command injection prevention, Path traversal attack protection..
Intruder Attack Surface Management: Attack surface mgmt platform with vuln scanning and cloud security features. built by Intruder. Core capabilities include Automated attack surface discovery, Shadow IT detection, Vulnerability scanning with scheduled scans..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Zen differentiates with Real-time blocking of SQL and NoSQL injection attacks, Command injection prevention, Path traversal attack protection. Intruder Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated attack surface discovery, Shadow IT detection, Vulnerability scanning with scheduled scans.
Aikido Zen is developed by Aikido Security. Intruder Attack Surface Management is developed by Intruder. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Zen integrates with CrowdSec. Intruder Attack Surface Management integrates with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Drata. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Zen and Intruder Attack Surface Management serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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