Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Zen is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Aikido Security. DOMPurify is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Frontend developers and security teams protecting user-facing applications from XSS will find DOMPurify essential because it strips malicious scripts from HTML without breaking legitimate functionality, something most sanitizers fail at consistently. With 16,746 GitHub stars and active maintenance across thousands of production deployments, the library has been battle-tested against real XSS vectors that OWASP regularly updates. Skip this if your threat model requires server-side output encoding as your primary defense; DOMPurify is client-side hygiene, not a replacement for secure coding practices upstream.
Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks
DOMPurify is a fast XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML, and SVG.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Zen vs DOMPurify for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Aikido Zen: Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of SQL and NoSQL injection attacks, Command injection prevention, Path traversal attack protection..
DOMPurify: DOMPurify is a fast XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML, and SVG..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Zen is developed by Aikido Security. DOMPurify is open-source with 16,746 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Zen and DOMPurify serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Nodejs. Key differences: Aikido Zen is Commercial while DOMPurify is Free, DOMPurify is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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