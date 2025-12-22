Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by The Code Registry. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence
M&A teams and enterprise security leaders conducting vendor diligence will get the most from The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence because it replaces weeks of manual code review with automated scanning across 4,000+ security rules and gives you a cost-to-replicate valuation,something no competitor bundles with vulnerability detection. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC (supply chain risk) and ID.AM (asset inventory), which matters when you're assessing acquisition targets' dependency chains and code debt before close. Skip this if you need real-time runtime protection or continuous DevSecOps integration into your build pipeline; The Code Registry is built for snapshot audits, not CI/CD gates.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
AI-powered code analysis platform for technical due diligence and audits
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence: AI-powered code analysis platform for technical due diligence and audits. built by The Code Registry. Core capabilities include Automated codebase scanning across multiple repositories, Security vulnerability detection against 4,000+ rules, Third-party dependency and open source component analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence differentiates with Automated codebase scanning across multiple repositories, Security vulnerability detection against 4,000+ rules, Third-party dependency and open source component analysis.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence is developed by The Code Registry. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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