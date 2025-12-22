Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..

Dedge Security W3SPM: Web3 security platform for smart contract analysis and blockchain development. built by Dedge Security. Core capabilities include Smart contract vulnerability detection with 160+ detectors, Solidity contract analysis, LLM-powered security analysis..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.