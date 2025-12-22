Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Dedge Security W3SPM is a commercial static application security testing tool by Dedge Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Web3 development teams shipping smart contracts need Dedge Security W3SPM because its 160+ vulnerability detectors catch Solidity-specific flaws that generic SAST tools miss entirely. The LLM-powered analysis plus dependency scanning across the Web3 stack means you're catching both contract logic bugs and supply chain risk in CI/CD before mainnet. Skip this if your organization is still exploring blockchain; Dedge assumes you're already writing production contracts and need speed over education.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
Web3 security platform for smart contract analysis and blockchain development
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Dedge Security W3SPM for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Dedge Security W3SPM: Web3 security platform for smart contract analysis and blockchain development. built by Dedge Security. Core capabilities include Smart contract vulnerability detection with 160+ detectors, Solidity contract analysis, LLM-powered security analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. Dedge Security W3SPM differentiates with Smart contract vulnerability detection with 160+ detectors, Solidity contract analysis, LLM-powered security analysis.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. Dedge Security W3SPM is developed by Dedge Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Dedge Security W3SPM serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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