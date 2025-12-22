Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Almanax is a commercial static application security testing tool by Almanax. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Startup and SMB engineering teams shipping code faster than they can manually review it should pick Almanax for its LLM-based pull request automation; the natural language rule engine means security rules actually stay synchronized with how your developers think about risk, not buried in YAML files. The tool prioritizes detection and automated remediation over investigation workflows, which works well for resource-constrained teams but leaves you thin on the ID.RA and incident response side. Skip this if your primary concern is reducing false positives across a legacy codebase; Almanax learns dismissals over time, but you'll triage more aggressively upfront than with mature commercial SASTs.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Almanax for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Almanax: AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching. built by Almanax. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include LLM-based vulnerability detection with codebase indexing, Automated pull request security reviews, Custom security rules in natural language..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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