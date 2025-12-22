Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..

Almanax: AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching. built by Almanax. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include LLM-based vulnerability detection with codebase indexing, Automated pull request security reviews, Custom security rules in natural language..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.