Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Aikido Security. Safety Firewall is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Safety. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software supply chain security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security
Teams shipping code at startup velocity need Aikido Software Supply Chain Security to catch malware in dependencies before it reaches production, not after a CVE drops. The IDE plugin blocks poisoned packages during development while the Safe Chain hooks integrate with npm, yarn, and pnpm without slowing the build pipeline. Skip this if your org treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox rather than an active threat; Aikido is built for teams that want real-time detection, not quarterly SBOM exports.
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Safety Firewall because it blocks malicious packages before they hit your build, not after they're already in production; the proprietary vulnerability intelligence catches zero-days that public CVE feeds miss by weeks or months. The OS and container-level interception works without forcing developers to change their workflows, which matters because compliance tools that demand process changes get circumvented. Skip this if your team is small enough that manual dependency audits feel sufficient or if you need post-deployment remediation as your primary control; Safety is strictly about supply chain prevention.
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
Supply chain firewall blocking malicious/vulnerable packages before installation.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Supply Chain Security vs Safety Firewall for your software supply chain security needs.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..
Safety Firewall: Supply chain firewall blocking malicious/vulnerable packages before installation. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of malicious and vulnerable packages before installation, OS- and container-level package interception with no developer workflow changes, Vulnerability scanning across the full dependency tree..
Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm. Safety Firewall differentiates with Real-time blocking of malicious and vulnerable packages before installation, OS- and container-level package interception with no developer workflow changes, Vulnerability scanning across the full dependency tree.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aikido Security. Safety Firewall is developed by Safety. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security and Safety Firewall serve similar Software Supply Chain Security use cases: both are Software Supply Chain Security tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox