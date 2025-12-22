Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..

Safety Firewall: Supply chain firewall blocking malicious/vulnerable packages before installation. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of malicious and vulnerable packages before installation, OS- and container-level package interception with no developer workflow changes, Vulnerability scanning across the full dependency tree..

Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.