Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security
Teams shipping code at startup velocity need Aikido Software Supply Chain Security to catch malware in dependencies before it reaches production, not after a CVE drops. The IDE plugin blocks poisoned packages during development while the Safe Chain hooks integrate with npm, yarn, and pnpm without slowing the build pipeline. Skip this if your org treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox rather than an active threat; Aikido is built for teams that want real-time detection, not quarterly SBOM exports.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Supply Chain Security vs FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm. FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aikido Security. FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security and FYEO Third Party Library Scanner serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, Supply Chain Security, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox