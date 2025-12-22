Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..

FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.