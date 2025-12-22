Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Aikido Security. Cycode CI/CD Security is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Cycode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software supply chain security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security
Teams shipping code at startup velocity need Aikido Software Supply Chain Security to catch malware in dependencies before it reaches production, not after a CVE drops. The IDE plugin blocks poisoned packages during development while the Safe Chain hooks integrate with npm, yarn, and pnpm without slowing the build pipeline. Skip this if your org treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox rather than an active threat; Aikido is built for teams that want real-time detection, not quarterly SBOM exports.
Engineering and security teams responsible for preventing supply chain attacks will get the most from Cycode CI/CD Security, where it catches compromised dependencies and malicious commits before they ship. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and enforces policy across Azure DevOps and source control with visibility most teams lack until incidents occur. Skip this if you need a general CI/CD scanner that covers code quality and infrastructure misconfigurations equally well; Cycode prioritizes supply chain threats over broader pipeline hygiene.
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
CI/CD pipeline security monitoring and supply chain attack prevention platform
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Supply Chain Security vs Cycode CI/CD Security for your software supply chain security needs.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..
Cycode CI/CD Security: CI/CD pipeline security monitoring and supply chain attack prevention platform. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline visibility and monitoring, Supply chain attack prevention, CI/CD security policy enforcement..
Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm. Cycode CI/CD Security differentiates with CI/CD pipeline visibility and monitoring, Supply chain attack prevention, CI/CD security policy enforcement.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aikido Security. Cycode CI/CD Security is developed by Cycode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security integrates with Slack, Microsoft Teams, GitHub, GitLab, npm and 2 more. Cycode CI/CD Security integrates with Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security and Cycode CI/CD Security serve similar Software Supply Chain Security use cases: both are Software Supply Chain Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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