Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..

Cycode CI/CD Security: CI/CD pipeline security monitoring and supply chain attack prevention platform. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline visibility and monitoring, Supply chain attack prevention, CI/CD security policy enforcement..

Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.