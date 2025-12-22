Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Aikido Security. Chainguard Zero-CVE Images is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Chainguard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software supply chain security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security
Teams shipping code at startup velocity need Aikido Software Supply Chain Security to catch malware in dependencies before it reaches production, not after a CVE drops. The IDE plugin blocks poisoned packages during development while the Safe Chain hooks integrate with npm, yarn, and pnpm without slowing the build pipeline. Skip this if your org treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox rather than an active threat; Aikido is built for teams that want real-time detection, not quarterly SBOM exports.
Teams shipping containers at scale who need CVEs eliminated before they reach production should start with Chainguard Zero-CVE Images. Daily rebuilds and a 7-day SLA for critical patches mean vulnerabilities don't sit in your supply chain waiting for your next manual rebuild cycle; the 1,800-plus pre-built images and SBOM generation cover most common bases without custom hardening work. Skip this if you're standardized on a single base image and patch infrequently, or if you need runtime detection alongside image provenance,Chainguard addresses supply chain risk and asset inventory (NIST GV.SC and ID.AM), not what happens after containers start.
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
Zero-CVE container and VM images with daily rebuilds and SBOMs
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Supply Chain Security vs Chainguard Zero-CVE Images for your software supply chain security needs.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..
Chainguard Zero-CVE Images: Zero-CVE container and VM images with daily rebuilds and SBOMs. built by Chainguard. Core capabilities include Zero-CVE container and VM images, Daily rebuilds from source, 7-day SLA for critical CVE remediation..
Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm. Chainguard Zero-CVE Images differentiates with Zero-CVE container and VM images, Daily rebuilds from source, 7-day SLA for critical CVE remediation.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aikido Security. Chainguard Zero-CVE Images is developed by Chainguard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security and Chainguard Zero-CVE Images serve similar Software Supply Chain Security use cases: both are Software Supply Chain Security tools, both cover Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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