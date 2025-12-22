Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Domain is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Composition Analysis
Development teams shipping code fast need Aikido Software Composition Analysis because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by orders of magnitude, letting you fix what actually matters instead of drowning in noise. The tool catches silently patched vulnerabilities and malware in npm packages that standard SCA misses, and automated pull request remediation means your engineers spend minutes on fixes, not hours on triage. Skip this if your organization needs CSPM or infrastructure scanning; Aikido stays disciplined in the SCA lane and doesn't pretend to do everything.
Penetration testers and red team operators who need fast domain enumeration and reconnaissance will get the most from Domain. It's a stripped-down Recon-ng setup script that trades the framework's complexity for speed; 935 GitHub stars reflect adoption among practitioners who value quick, repeatable enumeration over interactive workflows. Skip this if your team needs guided engagement tracking, reporting automation, or integration with commercial pentest platforms; Domain is a command-line tool for operators who already know what data they're hunting.
SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware
Setup script for Regon-ng
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Composition Analysis vs Domain for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..
Domain: Setup script for Regon-ng..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is developed by Aikido Security. Domain is open-source with 935 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis and Domain serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases. Key differences: Aikido Software Composition Analysis is Commercial while Domain is Free, Domain is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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