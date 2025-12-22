Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..

TruffleHog Enterprise: Enterprise secrets scanning tool for SDLC with continuous monitoring & remediation. built by Truffle Security. Core capabilities include Continuous secrets scanning across SDLC, Git commit history scanning, Scanning of comments and archives..

Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.