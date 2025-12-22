Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..

TruffleHog: Find leaked credentials by scanning repositories for high entropy strings. Core capabilities include Secrets discovery across Git repos, chats, wikis, logs, object stores, and filesystems, Classification of over 800 secret types mapped to specific services and identities, Active validation of discovered secrets to confirm if they are live..

Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.