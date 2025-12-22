Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Secrets Detection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Secrets Scanner is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and developers who need secrets caught before they reach production will find Aikido Secrets Detection's value in its live verification layer,it tells you whether an exposed API key actually works, not just that it exists, which cuts false positives by orders of magnitude. CI/CD integration with pre-commit IDE warnings means secrets fail to commit in the first place, addressing NIST PR.PS by blocking bad code upstream. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or secrets already live in production; Aikido is built for prevention, not remediation.
SMB and mid-market development teams with CI/CD pipelines across multiple cloud providers will see immediate payoff from Secrets Scanner because its 700+ detectors actually catch the credential types you use, not generic patterns. The AI-based false positive filtering matters here; most teams disable secret scanning after weeks of noise, but ZeroPath's ML reduces alert fatigue enough that your engineers will actually remediate findings. Skip this if you need secrets management and rotation handled within the same platform; Secrets Scanner detects and guides remediation, but doesn't become your credential vault.
Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD.
Detects API keys, passwords, and tokens in code with AI-based false positive filtering.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aikido Secrets Detection vs Secrets Scanner for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..
Secrets Scanner: Detects API keys, passwords, and tokens in code with AI-based false positive filtering. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include 700+ pre-built secret detectors for AWS, GCP, Azure, GitHub, Stripe, Twilio, SendGrid, Slack, Discord and more, AI-based false positive reduction using machine learning, CVSS 4.0 risk-based prioritization considering credential type, exposure, and expiration..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Secrets Detection differentiates with CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active. Secrets Scanner differentiates with 700+ pre-built secret detectors for AWS, GCP, Azure, GitHub, Stripe, Twilio, SendGrid, Slack, Discord and more, AI-based false positive reduction using machine learning, CVSS 4.0 risk-based prioritization considering credential type, exposure, and expiration.
Aikido Secrets Detection is developed by Aikido Security. Secrets Scanner is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Secrets Detection integrates with Azure DevOps. Secrets Scanner integrates with Git, GitHub, AWS, GCP, Azure and 5 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Secrets Detection and Secrets Scanner serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secret Detection, Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox