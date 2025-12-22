Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..

Seal Security: Automates open source vulnerability remediation and patch management. built by Seal Security. Core capabilities include Automated open source vulnerability remediation, Centralized vulnerability patching control, Application dependency security..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.