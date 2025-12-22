Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. OpenSCA Project is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Startup security teams with limited budgets and no DevOps infrastructure will appreciate OpenSCA Project because it scans dependencies directly in the browser without installation overhead or vendor lock-in. It addresses ID.RA Risk Assessment by identifying known vulnerabilities in open source libraries before they ship, which is the most practical use of a free tool at that stage. Skip this if your team needs continuous scanning across CI/CD pipelines or remediation guidance beyond flagging vulnerable packages; OpenSCA is a point-in-time scanner, not a supply chain monitoring platform.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
OpenSCA Project is a dependency security scanner that runs in the browser.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs OpenSCA Project for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
OpenSCA Project: OpenSCA Project is a dependency security scanner that runs in the browser..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk and OpenSCA Project serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Open Source, SBOM. Key differences: Aikido License Risk is Commercial while OpenSCA Project is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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