Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.

OpenSCA Project

Startup security teams with limited budgets and no DevOps infrastructure will appreciate OpenSCA Project because it scans dependencies directly in the browser without installation overhead or vendor lock-in. It addresses ID.RA Risk Assessment by identifying known vulnerabilities in open source libraries before they ship, which is the most practical use of a free tool at that stage. Skip this if your team needs continuous scanning across CI/CD pipelines or remediation guidance beyond flagging vulnerable packages; OpenSCA is a point-in-time scanner, not a supply chain monitoring platform.