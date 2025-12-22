Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.

EarlyBird

Developers and small security teams who need to stop secrets from entering repositories in the first place should use EarlyBird; it catches API keys, tokens, and credentials in source code before they're committed, which is far cheaper than remediation after the fact. The free pricing and 742 GitHub stars signal real adoption among lean teams without AppSec budgets. Skip this if you're looking for a full SAST tool that catches logic flaws and injection vulnerabilities; EarlyBird is deliberately narrow, scanning only for sensitive data exposure, which means it won't replace your code analysis layer.