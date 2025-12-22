Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..

tfsec to Trivy Migration: tfsec is being replaced by Trivy, a more comprehensive open-source security solution..

Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.