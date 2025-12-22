Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido EOL Scanner is a commercial security scanning tool by Aikido Security. tfsec to Trivy Migration is a free security scanning tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security scanning fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing polyglot codebases across GitHub, GitLab, and container registries should pick Aikido EOL Scanner because it detects unsupported dependencies before they become compliance violations or attack surface. The tool maps EOL components to internet-exposed runtime instances, which forces prioritization conversations your team actually needs to have instead of drowning in dependency reports. Skip this if your organization runs a single language stack or hasn't integrated version control and container scanning into your asset inventory yet; Aikido's value compounds with deployment complexity.
Teams currently locked into tfsec for Infrastructure-as-Code scanning should migrate to Trivy because it adds container image and filesystem vulnerability detection without forcing a new workflow. Trivy handles Terraform misconfigurations at feature parity with tfsec while covering the gaps tfsec deliberately ignored, giving you a single tool that doesn't require separate SAST or container scanning solutions. Skip this if you've already standardized on a commercial CSPM like Prisma or CloudSploit; Trivy's strength is breadth over depth on any single workload type.
Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers
tfsec is being replaced by Trivy, a more comprehensive open-source security solution
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Common questions about comparing Aikido EOL Scanner vs tfsec to Trivy Migration for your security scanning needs.
Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..
tfsec to Trivy Migration: tfsec is being replaced by Trivy, a more comprehensive open-source security solution..
Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido EOL Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. tfsec to Trivy Migration is open-source with 6,965 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido EOL Scanner and tfsec to Trivy Migration serve similar Security Scanning use cases: both are Security Scanning tools. Key differences: Aikido EOL Scanner is Commercial while tfsec to Trivy Migration is Free, tfsec to Trivy Migration is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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