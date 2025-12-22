Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. Weave Scope is a free container security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
DevOps teams managing Docker-heavy infrastructure will get the most from Weave Scope because it does one thing exceptionally well: real-time container topology visualization that actually works without requiring agents or sidecars. The free pricing model and 5,914 GitHub stars reflect genuine adoption among teams who need to see what's running right now, not hours later in a dashboard. Skip this if you're looking for threat detection or compliance posture management; Weave Scope is observability and troubleshooting, not security scanning.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
Weave Scope is a real-time visualization and monitoring tool that automatically maps Docker container infrastructures and microservices, providing interactive topology views and direct container management capabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs Weave Scope for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
Weave Scope: Weave Scope is a real-time visualization and monitoring tool that automatically maps Docker container infrastructures and microservices, providing interactive topology views and direct container management capabilities..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is developed by Aikido Security. Weave Scope is open-source with 5,914 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Container Image Scanning and Weave Scope serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools. Key differences: Aikido Container Image Scanning is Commercial while Weave Scope is Free, Weave Scope is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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