Mid-market and enterprise teams managing 50+ containerized workloads will see immediate ROI from AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security because the single lightweight agent covers runtime threats that require multiple point tools elsewhere, consuming under 2% CPU overhead while detecting container escapes and fileless malware simultaneously. The platform's eBPF-based continuous monitoring directly addresses NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, backed by built-in compliance for NIS2, CRA, and PCI DSS that saves months of audit friction. Skip this if your primary need is vulnerability scanning at build time; AI EdgeLabs prioritizes runtime detection and response over left-shift coverage, which means you'll still need a separate image scanner upstream.

Weave Scope

DevOps teams managing Docker-heavy infrastructure will get the most from Weave Scope because it does one thing exceptionally well: real-time container topology visualization that actually works without requiring agents or sidecars. The free pricing model and 5,914 GitHub stars reflect genuine adoption among teams who need to see what's running right now, not hours later in a dashboard. Skip this if you're looking for threat detection or compliance posture management; Weave Scope is observability and troubleshooting, not security scanning.