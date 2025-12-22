Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. Minimus is a commercial container security tool by Minimus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping containers at scale should pick Minimus if your bottleneck is reducing CVE noise rather than finding vulnerabilities. The tool rebuilds hardened images continuously against upstream sources and integrates EPSS and CISA KEV data to surface only exploitable flaws, which cuts through the typical signal-to-noise problem in container scanning. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or a platform that handles both image hardening and workload behavior; Minimus is pre-deployment only.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
Provides hardened container & VM images with minimal CVEs and threat intel
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs Minimus for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
Minimus: Provides hardened container & VM images with minimal CVEs and threat intel. built by Minimus. Core capabilities include Hardened container and VM images with minimal CVEs, FIPS and STIG compliant images, Continuous upstream monitoring for security updates..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Container Image Scanning differentiates with CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication. Minimus differentiates with Hardened container and VM images with minimal CVEs, FIPS and STIG compliant images, Continuous upstream monitoring for security updates.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is developed by Aikido Security. Minimus is developed by Minimus. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Container Image Scanning and Minimus serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools, both cover CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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