Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

Minimus: Provides hardened container & VM images with minimal CVEs and threat intel. built by Minimus. Core capabilities include Hardened container and VM images with minimal CVEs, FIPS and STIG compliant images, Continuous upstream monitoring for security updates..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.