AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security: AI-powered Kubernetes & container security with eBPF runtime monitoring. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include eBPF-based continuous runtime security monitoring, Container image scanning and drift prevention, Automated threat response (process kill, container isolation, firewall rules)..

Minimus: Provides hardened container & VM images with minimal CVEs and threat intel. built by Minimus. Core capabilities include Hardened container and VM images with minimal CVEs, FIPS and STIG compliant images, Continuous upstream monitoring for security updates..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.