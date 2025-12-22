Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

Docker Bench for Security: An open-source script that performs automated security assessments of Docker containers and hosts against CIS Docker Benchmark standards..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.