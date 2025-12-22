Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. Docker Bench for Security is a free container security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
Teams running Docker in dev and staging environments need Docker Bench for Security to catch basic misconfigurations before they reach production; it audits against the actual CIS Docker Benchmark standard rather than vendor-specific rules, giving you policy alignment without licensing costs. The 9,600-plus GitHub stars reflect real adoption among engineers who treat it as a pre-deployment gate, and it requires zero agent installation. Skip this if you're looking for runtime threat detection or need continuous compliance monitoring across a fleet; Docker Bench is a point-in-time scanner that won't flag a privilege escalation happening inside a running container.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
An open-source script that performs automated security assessments of Docker containers and hosts against CIS Docker Benchmark standards.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs Docker Bench for Security for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
Docker Bench for Security: An open-source script that performs automated security assessments of Docker containers and hosts against CIS Docker Benchmark standards..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is developed by Aikido Security. Docker Bench for Security is open-source with 9,601 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Container Image Scanning and Docker Bench for Security serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools. Key differences: Aikido Container Image Scanning is Commercial while Docker Bench for Security is Free, Docker Bench for Security is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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