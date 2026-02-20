AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security: AI-powered Kubernetes & container security with eBPF runtime monitoring. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include eBPF-based continuous runtime security monitoring, Container image scanning and drift prevention, Automated threat response (process kill, container isolation, firewall rules)..

Docker Bench for Security: An open-source script that performs automated security assessments of Docker containers and hosts against CIS Docker Benchmark standards..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.