Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)
Mid-market and enterprise teams building on Kubernetes or multi-cloud infrastructure should start here if supply chain security matters more than runtime detection; Aqua's code-to-cloud scanning covers source, IaC, containers, and LLM components in a single policy engine, addressing the NIST ID.AM and PR.PS gaps most organizations actually struggle with. The integrations span every major registry, orchestrator, and CI/CD platform, which means no rework to fit your existing pipeline. Skip this if your priority is detecting runtime threats post-deployment; Aqua's strength is prevention earlier in the lifecycle, not chasing anomalies in production.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for source code and AI applications, Software supply chain security for code, IaC, and LLM components, Container security across full application lifecycle..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Container Image Scanning differentiates with CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication. Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) differentiates with Vulnerability scanning for source code and AI applications, Software supply chain security for code, IaC, and LLM components, Container security across full application lifecycle.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is developed by Aikido Security. Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Container Image Scanning integrates with Docker Hub, AWS ECR, Google Container Registry, Azure Container Registry, GitLab Container Registry and 7 more. Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) integrates with Jenkins, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Codefresh, Atlassian Bamboo and 29 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Container Image Scanning and Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) serve similar Container Security use cases: both cover Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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