Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Safing Portmaster is a free next-gen firewalls tool by Safing. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and individual security practitioners who need granular per-application network control without licensing friction should use Safing Portmaster; it's free, open-source, and runs locally so you own the ruleset and logs. The tool covers NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring of network anomalies and PR.IR infrastructure resilience through application-level firewall rules, kill switch, and encrypted DNS, giving you visibility most OS firewalls skip. Skip this if your team expects vendor support, cloud-native orchestration, or centralized policy management across dozens of endpoints; Portmaster is single-machine focused and backed by a two-person team in Austria.
CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance
An open-source application firewall that monitors network traffic with custom rules
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs Safing Portmaster for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..
Safing Portmaster: An open-source application firewall that monitors network traffic with custom rules. built by Safing. Core capabilities include Firewall, Privacy Network, Content Filtering..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) differentiates with Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication. Safing Portmaster differentiates with Firewall, Privacy Network, Content Filtering.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Aikido Security. Safing Portmaster is developed by Safing. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Safing Portmaster serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases. Key differences: Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is Commercial while Safing Portmaster is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox