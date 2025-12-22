Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..

Safing Portmaster: An open-source application firewall that monitors network traffic with custom rules. built by Safing. Core capabilities include Firewall, Privacy Network, Content Filtering..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.