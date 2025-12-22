Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. XBOW Lightspeed is a commercial penetration testing tool by XBOW. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Startup and SMB security teams without dedicated penetration testing staff should pick XBOW Lightspeed to replace quarterly manual assessments with continuous autonomous scanning that actually proves exploitability, not just flags. Compliance-ready reports ship in five business days across 40+ frameworks, cutting your prep work before audits in half. Skip this if your org needs deep infrastructure or API-specific testing beyond web applications; XBOW's strength is in autonomous web app validation, not breadth.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
Autonomous web app pentesting platform with exploit validation
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs XBOW Lightspeed for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
XBOW Lightspeed: Autonomous web app pentesting platform with exploit validation. built by XBOW. Core capabilities include Autonomous web application penetration testing, Exploit-validated security findings with proof-of-concept, Compliance-ready reports within 5 business days..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis. XBOW Lightspeed differentiates with Autonomous web application penetration testing, Exploit-validated security findings with proof-of-concept, Compliance-ready reports within 5 business days.
Aikido Attack is developed by Aikido Security. XBOW Lightspeed is developed by XBOW. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Attack and XBOW Lightspeed serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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