Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

XBOW Lightspeed: Autonomous web app pentesting platform with exploit validation. built by XBOW. Core capabilities include Autonomous web application penetration testing, Exploit-validated security findings with proof-of-concept, Compliance-ready reports within 5 business days..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.