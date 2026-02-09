Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Advanced Data Pilfering is a commercial penetration testing tool by Horizon3.ai. XBOW Lightspeed is a commercial penetration testing tool by XBOW. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to validate whether their defenses actually stop data exfiltration should run Advanced Data Pilfering; most pentesting tools test access, not what attackers do once inside. Horizon3.ai's autonomous approach maps high-value assets and simulates realistic data theft across cloud, Kubernetes, and on-premises environments, delivering the threat-informed validation that compliance frameworks like PCI DSS and NIS 2 increasingly demand. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering vulnerability scanning, SIEM, and incident response; Advanced Data Pilfering is purpose-built for exfiltration testing and doesn't replace your broader detection stack.
Startup and SMB security teams without dedicated penetration testing staff should pick XBOW Lightspeed to replace quarterly manual assessments with continuous autonomous scanning that actually proves exploitability, not just flags. Compliance-ready reports ship in five business days across 40+ frameworks, cutting your prep work before audits in half. Skip this if your org needs deep infrastructure or API-specific testing beyond web applications; XBOW's strength is in autonomous web app validation, not breadth.
Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation
Autonomous web app pentesting platform with exploit validation
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Common questions about comparing Advanced Data Pilfering vs XBOW Lightspeed for your penetration testing needs.
Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..
XBOW Lightspeed: Autonomous web app pentesting platform with exploit validation. built by XBOW. Core capabilities include Autonomous web application penetration testing, Exploit-validated security findings with proof-of-concept, Compliance-ready reports within 5 business days..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Advanced Data Pilfering differentiates with Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing. XBOW Lightspeed differentiates with Autonomous web application penetration testing, Exploit-validated security findings with proof-of-concept, Compliance-ready reports within 5 business days.
Advanced Data Pilfering is developed by Horizon3.ai. XBOW Lightspeed is developed by XBOW. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Advanced Data Pilfering and XBOW Lightspeed serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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