Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. Red Teaming Toolkit is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Red teams and security architects running adversary simulations on limited budgets should use Red Teaming Toolkit for its attack-phase organization; you get 10,000+ practitioners' worth of curated tools without licensing friction, which cuts your prep time for emulation exercises in half. The 10,185 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption by tier-one red teams, not marketing. Skip this if your mandate is purple teaming with tight operational security requirements; the public repository model means your custom tooling sits exposed to defenders who monitor it.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
A comprehensive repository of open-source security tools organized by attack phases for red team operations, adversary simulation, and threat hunting purposes.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs Red Teaming Toolkit for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
Red Teaming Toolkit: A comprehensive repository of open-source security tools organized by attack phases for red team operations, adversary simulation, and threat hunting purposes..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack is developed by Aikido Security. Red Teaming Toolkit is open-source with 10,185 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Attack and Red Teaming Toolkit serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Key differences: Aikido Attack is Commercial while Red Teaming Toolkit is Free, Red Teaming Toolkit is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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