Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

Pentera Pentera Core: Automated internal network penetration testing and security validation platform. built by Pentera. Core capabilities include Internal network attack surface mapping, Automated ethical hacking and attack emulation, Complete attack kill chain visualization..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.