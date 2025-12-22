NoSql Injection CLI tool

Developers and security engineers running MongoDB in staging or pre-production environments should use NoSQL Injection CLI tool to catch injection flaws before they reach production; it's free and requires zero infrastructure setup, just point it at your database. The 387 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among teams doing hands-on penetration testing rather than relying solely on static analysis. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across live production databases or automated remediation workflows; this is a CLI scanner you run on demand, not a persistent detection layer.