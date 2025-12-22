Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. ffuf is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Penetration testers and red teamers who need to enumerate web application endpoints fast should reach for ffuf; it outpaces traditional fuzzers like wfuzz by 10-50x on identical wordlists because it's written in Go and handles concurrency natively. The 14,700+ GitHub stars reflect real adoption in offensive security workflows, particularly for API discovery and parameter brute-forcing where speed determines whether you finish reconnaissance in hours or days. Skip ffuf if your team needs a GUI, authentication state management across fuzzing jobs, or tight integration with a commercial vulnerability management platform; it's command-line only and requires scripting to orchestrate complex attack chains.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
Fast web fuzzer written in Go
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs ffuf for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
ffuf: Fast web fuzzer written in Go..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack is developed by Aikido Security. ffuf is open-source with 14,707 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Attack and ffuf serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Key differences: Aikido Attack is Commercial while ffuf is Free, ffuf is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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